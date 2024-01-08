Mathura (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan here will send 200 kilograms of laddus to Ayodhya as an offering for a 'yagya', officials said on Monday.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said a week-long 'yagya' will be held in Ayodhya from January 16 to 22.

For this, laddus will be sent by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan on Makar Sankranti, he said.

These laddus will be made using dry fruits, 'misri', saffron and seasonal ingredients. They will be sent to Ayodhya in a vehicle decked up as a chariot, he added.

Sharma said six members of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

On the occasion of the consecration ceremony, the twin idols of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani in Bhagwat Bhawan here will be decked up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, he said.

"Till now, this has only been done on the occasion of Ram Navami," he said.

Bhagwat Bhawan will be decorated with lights and made to look like the Ram temple, he said.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan member Gopeshwar Chaturvedi said on the day of the consecration ceremony, 'kheer', 'puri' and halwa will be distributed to devotees in the Krishna Janamsthan temple from 9 am, a 'havan' will be held and the temple will be decorated with rangolis.

