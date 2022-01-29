Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has directed the public authority attached to the Greater Chennai Police to create a website to provide information on traffic regulations.

State Information Commissioner S Muthuraj gave the direction recently while passing orders on an application from R Natrajan, who sought information relating to the traffic regulations, including 'one-way' and 'free left' indications on Chamiers Road and St Mary's Road in Mylapore area here.

During the course of arguments, SIC Muthuraj noted that no information was shared to the public by the Public Authority of the Greater Chennai Police with regard to traffic restrictions. It is also seen that there was no exclusive website for it to keep the public informed. Certain provisions (Sections 3 and 4) of the Right to Information Act stated that the citizens have the right to information.

Hence, he directed the public authority of the Greater Chennai Police to create, without any delay, an exclusive website in compliance with the provisions of the RTI Act.

The website should provide information regarding the police stations within its jurisdiction, their location and Jurisdiction map of each station. This information shall be provided, in addition to the online services offered by the Tamil Nadu Police. It shall also disclose details regarding the 'free left' in the 471 bus-routes within the Corporation limits. The authority should also state the steps taken to ease the traffic congestion and to ensure free flow of traffic in these routes, Muthuraj added.

