New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Competition Commission's western regional office in Mumbai.

Speaking at the virtual inaugural function, the minister emphasised that easier access for businesses to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is important for facilitating the ease of doing business, according to a release.

Now, CCI has three regional offices -- Mumbai (West), Kolkata (East) and Chennai (South).

The minister said that a pro-active CCI brings in confidence in the minds of people who want to access it for relief and will help people well prior to issues going out of hand.

About the rapidly evolving digital markets, Sitharaman, who is also in-charge of the finance ministry, stressed on the need to address the competition issues arising out of them, by benchmarking against best practices at the global level, as per the release.

At the function, CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said that in a country as vast and diverse as India, setting up regional offices has been a key step towards competition enforcement.

CCI's presence at the financial hub of the country will provide ease of accessibility to numerous stakeholders and augment advocacy outreach in this region, he added.

The minister also released a pictorial e-publication titled 'Competition Commission of India - A Journey Through the Years, 2009 – 2022' and the regulator's competition advocacy booklets translated in Urdu and Punjabi languages.

The booklets are already available in English, Hindi and 9 other regional languages.

