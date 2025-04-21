Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Six people were killed and two injured when their car rammed into a tree in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place at Shukla Bhujauli crossing under the Nebua Naurangia police station area late on Sunday night when the occupants of the car were going to Devgaon village to attend a wedding.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot immediately and rushed the occupants of the car to hospital with the help of locals, officials said.

Doctors declared six of them dead on arrival while the remaining two are undergoing treatment, they said.

Senior police officials visited the accident spot and met the injured, whose identity is yet to be established, at the hospital.

