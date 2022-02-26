New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) State-run SJVN on Saturday said that it has won a 15 MW grid-connected floating solar PV power project in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement said that the power producer bagged the floating solar power project at Nangal pond, near village Neilla, in the district at the rate of Rs 3.26 per unit.

SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 15 MW on 'build own and operate' basis through e-Reverse Auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India, the company said.

"It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is focusing on developing Renewable Energy to emerge as a major contributor in realizing the Government of India's vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from non-fossil sources," Sharma said.

Sharma apprised that the cost of developing this Floating Solar Project shall be approximately 100 crores.

The project is expected to generate 32.85 MU (million units) in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be approximately 756 MU. The Power Purchase Agreement between SJVN & Bhakra Beas Management Board will be signed shortly.

Sharma further stated that SJVN now has 11 solar power projects of 2,965 MW capacity under different stages of development with a total portfolio of more than 16,800 MW.

These recent addition of new projects is taking SJVN to new heights. The company is on aggressive growth path that will lead to actualizing its Shared Vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

