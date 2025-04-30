New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is recalling over 47,000 units of various models, including Taigun, Virtus and Kushaq due to potential manufacturing defect with the rear seatbelt, according to industry body SIAM.

The automaker is recalling 21,513 units of Taigun and Virtus manufactured between May 24, 2024 and April 1, 2025. Similarly, it is recalling 25,722 units of Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq, SIAM said in a filing on its website.

For Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus manufactured during the period, the rear seatbelt buckle latch plate may break or the webbing of the rear centre seatbelt assembly along with buckle of rear right seatbelt may fail during frontal collision, it stated. This may pose a safety risk to passengers occupying rear seats, it added.

SIAM cited same reason for the Skoda models.

When contacted, the company said: "As a part of the Group's commitment to customers, to maintain the highest standard of safety and quality, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is conducting a recall of the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Kylaq and Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun models (manufactured between May 24, 2024 to April 1, 2025), to address a potential seat belt concern."

"Our authorised service centres are proactively reaching out to the customers to ensure swift and seamless resolution," it added.

