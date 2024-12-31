New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Skye Air, a drone delivery logistics solution provider, on Tuesday announced completion of 1.5 lakh deliveries in Gurugram during the month of December.

The company attributed this record to its technology infrastructure, partnerships with leading brands, and Gurugram's openness to modern solutions.

"We are delighted to celebrate this milestone in Gurugram, a city known for setting trends in technology adoption. This achievement is a testament not only to our delivery capabilities but also to the trust and enthusiasm of the city's residents," CEO Ankit Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

December saw a variety of products delivered through this system. High-demand items included premium gadgets like iPhones, skincare essentials, and daily staples like groceries, reflecting the versatility and efficiency of the network.

The surge in delivery volumes was attributed to festive shopping, the convenience of bypassing traffic, and the appeal of next-generation logistics solutions. Many of such deliveries are made within seven minutes.

Skye Air is focused on streamlining drone deliveries as a mainstream logistics solution for healthcare, e-commerce, quick commerce, agri-commodity and other industries.

