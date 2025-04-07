New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday unveiled advanced machinery to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Cochin Shipyard, according to a statement.

According to the statement, Sonowal also presided over the steel-cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs being developed under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), a flagship sustainability initiative by the ministry.

CSL (Cochin Shipyard Limited) is the first Indian company to undertake the construction of these hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, with a total of 16 vessels planned across major ports in India.

The project is being executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd, the Indian Register of Shipping, and other global experts, marking a major step in India's green maritime transition, the statement said.

Speaking during the visit, the minister said, "Cochin Shipyard Limited stands as the pride of India, a testament to our indigenous shipbuilding excellence and self-reliance".

He also reviewed the progress of the construction of India's largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (12,000 cu.m), being built by CSL for the Dredging Corporation of India in partnership with IHC Holland.

The dredger is a strategic national asset, which will reduce dependency on foreign services while enhancing coastal access and maritime infrastructure in line with the 'Maritime Amritkaal Vision, 2047', the statement said.

The minister's visit comes at a pivotal time, first after the Union Budget of 2025-26 with its transformational scope of the budget, including the Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) expected to mobilise Rs 1.5 lakh crore in maritime investments by 2030.

