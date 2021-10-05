New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) South Korean confectionary major Orion has entered into Direct-to-Consumer space in India, with an aim to further strengthen its presence in the country.

Through its online store, the company aims to cater to the rising demand for Orion products across India, including cities it is yet to foray into, said Orion in a statement.

The company, which has got success with e-commerce that now contributes 25 per cent to annual sales, expects the order volume to grow by 100 per cent month-on-month during the festive season, it added.

Commenting on the development, Orion India CEO Saurabh Saith said digital will continue to play a key role in this "new normal" as the company looks at various ways of engaging with consumers, especially around the festive season.

"We are in an exciting growth phase where we continue to chart new growth area, and our entry into the Direct-to-Consumer space within just a year of our India launch is a prime example of it," he said.

India is Orion's 10th overseas production base with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Established in 1956, Orion has manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Russia, Vietnam, India and other locations.

