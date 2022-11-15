New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of SpiceJet on Tuesday fell over 4 per cent in morning trade after the firm reported widening of net loss to Rs 837.8 crore in the three months ended September.

The stock after a weak beginning, further declined 4.24 per cent to Rs 37.20 on the BSE.

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

SpiceJet on Monday reported widening of net loss to Rs 837.8 crore in the three months ended September, as record fuel prices and depreciating rupee caused turbulence for the budget carrier.

Excluding the forex loss, the airline's net loss stood at Rs 577.7 crore in the latest quarter under review.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the year-ago period, SpiceJet posted a net loss of Rs 561.7 crore. During that period, including a forex gain, the figure was Rs 568.7 crore, according to a release.

The airline said business in the second quarter of the current fiscal was "hit by record-high fuel prices, depreciating rupee in the traditionally weak quarter".

"Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,104.7 crore as against Rs 1,538.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For the same comparative period, operating expenses were Rs 2,942.6 crore as against Rs 2,100.4 crore," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)