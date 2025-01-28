Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) has no plans for the welfare of the poor, youth, women, Dalits or backward sections and the opposition party's "PDA" stands for "Parivar Development Agency", Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering in Milkipur for the upcoming assembly by-election, Maurya said the SP's agenda was to push forward its "dynastic politics" and promote criminals, 'mafias', corrupt people and rioters.

Also Read | January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 29.

The SP refers to the PDA as "pichchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak" (backward sections, Dalit, minorities).

Maurya said, "Samajwadi Party is becoming a Samaaptwaadi Party as a result of its dynastic politics. Their agenda remains that someone from the family becomes the MP or MLA but the people won't let this happen."

Also Read | January 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 28.

Their aim is to promote nepotism but the Modi government's continuous attack will foil their dreams, the BJP leader said as he appealed to people to vote for party candidate Chandrabhan Paswan in the bypoll.

In a statement issued from the UP BJP headquarters, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said the SP "lied, cheated and misled" people in the Lok Sabha elections but now has lost steam.

Maurya said, "Wins and losses are a part of the elections, but it is time to take revenge in a democratic way for the way Ayodhya Dham and the people of Ayodhya were ridiculed after the results of the Lok Sabha polls."

People should vote for the BJP in large numbers so that the SP candidate loses his deposit in the Milkipur bypoll, he said.

The SP had sprung a surprise by winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat that houses Ayodhya city where the Ram mandir was inaugurated only months before.

The Milkipur seat fell vacant after SP's Awadhesh Prasad who was elected in the 2022 assembly polls resigned after being elected an MP from Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Milkipur assembly seat falls within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has all the other assembly seats within the Faizabad constituency.

Maurya said the "double-engine" government of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath has carried out countless development work in Ayodhya Dham and Milkipur area after 2017.

The deputy CM also took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he cannot support the Maha Kumbh which is a "joyous" celebration of Indian culture with Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist saints participating.

Yadav has been critical of the arrangements made for the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Ten candidates are in the fray in the Milkipur bypoll on February 5 and the main contest is expected to be between SP's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)