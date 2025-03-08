Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) St Edward's School, whose notable alumni include World Bank chief Ajay Banga, India's first chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat and former vice-president Hamid Ansari, celebrated its centenary with a cycle rally in Shimla on Saturday.

About 80 cyclists from around the country celebrated the school's rich legacy of fostering community spirit and healthy living through the rally, flagged off by principal Anil Sequeira.

Also Read | New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

The rally covered Shimla's heritage routes, connecting the participants with the city's history, culture and traditions. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony where Ambassador Manan Vohra honoured the top cyclists from St Edward's School and Shimla.

The celebrations included the felicitation of outstanding student achievers and the release of "Centenary Tales" -- an anthology of students' literary and artistic contributions.

Also Read | Who Is Rohini Khadse? All About NCP (SP) Leader Who Urged President Droupadi Murmu To Grant Women Immunity From Punishment To Commit One Murder Amid Atrocities Against Them.

The school's new logo was also unveiled on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)