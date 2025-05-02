Chennai, May 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to implement a series of measures, including birth control, to tackle the growing street dog menace in the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin held a review meeting on the issue where it was decided to impart required training to 500 veterinarians to undertake birth control surgeries on the stray canines, an official release said.

Further, 500 persons in local bodies will be trained to catch dogs.

Across the state, 100 veterinary hospitals will get upgraded infrastructure to perform birth control operations, the release added.

Further, 72 dog shelters will be established to take care of old, injured and abandoned dogs, the release added.

