New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday reported a 35 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 288 crore for the June 2023 quarter.

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of Rs 213 crore during the April-June period of 2022-23.

Also Read | World’s Hottest Month: July 2023 Set To Be Warmest Month on Record, Say Scientists.

The company's total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 3,190 crore against Rs 2,809 crore in the year-ago period, Start Health said in a regulatory filing.

Gross written premium increased to Rs 2,949 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs 2,464 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)