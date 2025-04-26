New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday gave a series of directives to officials to step up monitoring of anganwadi centres and expedite the setting up of new childcare and women's safety facilities.

In a meeting with officials of the Department of Women and Child Development, Gupta directed officials to regularly visit anganwadi centres to monitor the condition of facilities and initiate necessary improvements, a statement said.

She said that comprehensive renovation of these centres has been mandated to create safer, cleaner, and more child-friendly spaces, offering nurturing and educational environments for young children, it said.

"The government has decided to establish new anganwadi units and the department has to identify suitable locations for setting them up," Gupta said.

Gupta reviewed the functioning of One Stop Centres (OSCs) and directed the department to ensure their effective operation.

She also highlighted the need to expedite the establishment of eleven new OSCs, one in each district to strengthen women's safety measures across Delhi.

Delhi currently has 187 operational "Palna centres", which provide childcare facilities, the chief minister said. She instructed officials to set up 500 new such centres across the city, particularly in industrial zones, markets, and construction sites.

The Palna scheme aims to provide quality creche facilities, nutritional support, health monitoring, cognitive development, and immunisation services for children, accessible to all mothers, regardless of their employment status.

Gupta also said that two new "Sakhi Niwas" -- working women's hostels -- will soon be established in the North West district and Shahdara.

She said that the hostels are intended to offer safe accommodation for working women and women pursuing higher education or training at locations that are convenient locations, complete with daycare facilities for their children.

