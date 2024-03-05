New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said its Singapore-based unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication to treat partial seizures and neuropathic pain.

Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has received approval for Gabapentin Tablets USP, 600 mg and 800 mg, from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a statement.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication primarily used to treat partial seizures and neuropathic pain.

The company said its product is therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Neurontin Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, of Viatris Specialty LLC.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Puducherry, it added.

As per IMS, Gabapentin tablets have a market size of USD 140 million.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)