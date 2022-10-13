Erode (TN), Oct 13 (PTI) Students of a school at Thalavadi boycotted classes on Thursday to protest against poor facilities and lack of adequate teaching staff.

According to police, the students and their parents have been demanding better facilities and adequate number of teachers. Today, 134 students studying from 6th to 10th standard in the school kept off classes and the headmaster appealed to them to attend class besides promising to convey their demands to the Education Department. The boycott entered the second day today.

