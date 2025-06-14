New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Studies show that yoga supports the management of diabetes, heart health, cancer recovery and elderly care, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Saturday.

He emphasised yoga's relevance in skill development and employment, calling it a "driving force behind the 'global yoga kranti (revolution)' and India's leadership in the wellness sector.

He made the remarks at 'Yoga Connect', an event organised by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Ministry of Ayush, in the countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

Focused on the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the event drew over 1,000 participants, including distinguished yoga gurus, health professionals, scientists, policy makers, entrepreneurs, influencers, and institutional representatives from India and abroad in a hybrid format.

A survey report was also released at the event, highlighting the assessment of the impact of a decade of IDY.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also at the event, stated that Yoga Connect is a call to embrace yoga not as an activity but as a lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said, "Today, nearly 2 billion people across 200 countries are practising yoga. We are hopeful that in the next five years, this number will rise to 5 billion."

