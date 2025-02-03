New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Sun Pharma on Monday said it has elevated Aalok Shanghvi as Chief Operating Officer.

He is currently designated as Whole-time Director and Executive Vice-President, Emerging Markets, Global Generic R&D, Global Business Development (Generics), Operations and API.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Shanghvi, son of Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi, joined Sun Pharma in 2006 and has handled various roles in marketing, R&D, project management, purchase and communications, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

In 2014, he became the Head of Emerging Markets business, spread across 80 countries covering Africa, the Middle East, APAC, Eastern Europe, CIS, and Latam.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)