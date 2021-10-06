Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI): SurveySparrow, a cloud-based customer experience platform provider, under its move to strengthen its footprint, has set up a new office in the city, making it the second one in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

SurveySparrow has their first office in Kochi and employs over 100 people. It expects to double the employee base by the end of the year.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

Beginning with 30 employees, the Chennai office expects to triple the headcount by the end of the year, a press release said.

"...opening of the second office, the city will help us continue our success story and reach new heights. I want to thank the investors, employees and our amazing customers for making this happen..", company founder Shihab Muhammed said.

Also Read | Indian Users Reportedly Conned by Fake E-Commerce Websites Amid Festive Season Boom.

The expansion comes at a time when SurveySparrow surpassed over one lakh customers worldwide in three years. Some of the clientele include Warner Bros, Grant Thornton and Deloitte, among others, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)