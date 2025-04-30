Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) SWITCH Mobility, an electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, has flagged off 100 customised SWITCH IeV3 vehicles for waste management for the Indore Municipal Corporation, a top official said.

The SWITCH IeV3 electric vehicle has been engineered to meet the demands of urban municipal corporations with a strong emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and efficiency.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

"We are proud to partner with Indore in its inspiring journey toward a cleaner, greener future. Indore has consistently set an example for the entire nation by being ranked India's cleanest city, and we are honoured to contribute to maintaining and elevating that standard," said company CEO Mahesh Babu on Wednesday.

"Through our SWITCH IeV3 vehicles and our proprietary SWITCH ION connected mobility platform, we aim to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions that help cities thrive in a cleaner environment," he added.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

The specially designed electric garbage tippers will replace conventional diesel vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions, lowering noise pollution, and enhancing operational efficiency in waste collection, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)