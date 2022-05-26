New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Co-working firm Synq.work on Thursday said it has launched four new centres, comprising around 1,300 desks, in the national capital region with an investment of about Rs 6 crore to meet rising demand of flexible workspace.

The company has opened two new centres in Gurugram (Sector 44 and Golf Course Road) and one each in Delhi (Aerocity) and Noida, Synq.work said in a statement.

The newly established co-working centres are spread across 55,000 square feet area with nearly 1,300 seating capacity.

Synq.work now has five co-working centres in Delhi-NCR. It already had one co-working centre in Gurugram comprising 300 desks.

The company plans to open two new business centres in the next three months.

The new centres are to be launched at Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram and Connaught Place.

Pratik Sud, Founder and CEO of Synq.work said, "We are excited to expand Synq.work across NCR, backed by strong demand from our network founders, enterprises and growing need for managed office spaces since the COVID-19 pandemic."

Co-working operators expanded their portfolio aggressively during the last year and took on lease 21 per cent more office area across the top eight cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The leasing of office spaces by co-working operators across eight major cities increased to 4.91 million square feet in 2021 from 4.05 million square feet in the previous year.

These eight cities are -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

