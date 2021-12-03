Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Friday delivered 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL) which will run on Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor.

Tata Motors will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the 24-seater 9/9 e-buses, the company said in a release said.

The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses were flagged by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre in Ahmedabad, it said.

These zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis with AJL, the company said.

“With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country," said Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors.

The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions, he said, adding, "the delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad.”

Tata Motors had in October 2019 bagged orders to supply 300 electric buses from AJL.

Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains with their roomy interiors coming with plush interior lighting, and can be customised as per application and regulations, it said.

Designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience without clutch and gear shifting, the e-buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations.

According to the release, the new buses to AJL will cater to the new developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the new airport route.

It will offer a comfortable travel experience for the passengers and zero-emission mobility for all the residents of Ahmedabad, as per the release.

According to the company, it has till date supplied more than 600 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 20 million kilometres.

