New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for skill training in the power and renewable energy sectors.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-creation, development and imparting courses for training and skill development to the personnel in the power and renewable energy sectors, according to a statement.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The collaboration aims to introduce and train engineers on emerging trends related to operation and maintenance, distributed energy generation, smart grid technologies, and activities of power distribution systems, among others, for the next five years, Praveen Agrawal, Chief of Industrial Relations and Social Impact at Tata Power-DDL, said.

"We are keen on combining ASCI's Centre for Energy Studies' capabilities in capacity building of power sector professionals in Techno-Managerial Development and leadership training with Tata Power-DDL's technical expertise," Rajkiran Bilolikar, Director - Centre for Energy Studies at ASCI, said.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) is a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The power discom supplies electricity to 7 million households in North Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)