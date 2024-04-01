New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd on Monday said it has commissioned a 200 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project is expected to generate around 485 million units of green energy annually offsetting over 3,88,000 tonnes of carbon footprints, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said in a statement.

Also Read | New Financial Year 2024-25 Starts on April 1: Here’s Why Banks in India Are Shut on the First Day of April Month.

Subsidiary TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL) has commissioned a 200 MW solar project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL). The project will be integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region, it said.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 9,018 MW (PPA capacity is 7,632 MW), including 4,547 MW projects under various stages of implementation and operational capacity is 4,471 MW, which includes 3,444 MW solar and 1,027 MW wind.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)