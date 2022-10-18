New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Tata Steel arm The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 35.10 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of increased expenses.

Its profit during the July-September period of 2021-22 fiscal stood at Rs 74.93 crore, TCIL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell to Rs 971.72 crore from Rs 986.93 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses grew to Rs 1,018.28 crore from Rs 886.93 crore.

TCIL, a subsidiary of steel major Tata Steel Ltd, is India's leading tinplate producer having over 40 per cent domestic market share.

In September, the board of directors of Tata Steel approved schemes for the proposed amalgamation of six subsidiaries, including TCIL, with Tata Steel.

Shares of the company ended 1.38 per cent up at Rs 301.20 apiece on BSE.

