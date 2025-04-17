New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Steel on Thursday said its tube division has crossed one million tonnes of production and sales in FY25.

Tata Steel Tubes is a leading tubes and pipe manufacturer in India, having manufacturing facilities spread across the eastern and northern parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel's tubes division has crossed a significant milestone of one million tonnes of production and sales in FY25, it said without sharing any comparative numbers for FY24.

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President, Marketing & Sales (Flat Products) said "Our diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions have enabled us to meet the evolving demands of multiple industries."

