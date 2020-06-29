New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total consolidated income of the company fell to Rs 35,085.86 crore in January-March 2020, from Rs 42,913.73 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 33,272.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 38,728.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 321.25 apiece, 0.82 per cent down from its previous close on the BSE.

