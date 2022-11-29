Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company Ltd in association with Tata Power on Tuesday rolled out an electric vehicle charging station here.

This is the first such facility at any Tata Group hotel in the northeast, and the company plans to install such points in other units too, IHCL Area Director Jayanta Das told reporters. Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) Chairman Arup Kumar Misra, while inaugurating the facility, said that more such charging stations are required in order to control the rising pollution level in the state capital.

"We want a clean and green environment. We also have to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030," he said.

The charging station has arrangements to plug in four vehicles at a time.

Owners of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, need to book slots in an app, and payments can be made online, the company added.

