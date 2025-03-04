New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has appointed Sanjay V. Bhandarkar as Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director of the company for a term of five years, effective immediately, according to a regulatory filing.

Bhandarkar holds over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, advisory services, and investment banking.

An XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus, he is an independent non-executive director on the boards of The Tata Power Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Chemplast Sanmar, and Tata Projects.

* * * * * *IHCL inks a Gateway, a Ginger hotel in Ludhiana in Punjab

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 110-key Gateway and a 100-key Ginger hotel in Ludhiana in Punjab.

These greenfield projects will be part of a mixed-use development, IHCL said in a statement.

"The signing of Gateway and Ginger hotels is in line with our strategy of building our presence in emerging markets. We are delighted to partner with Hampton Sky Realty and contribute to the city's growth story," IHCL executive vice president, real estate and development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 5 hotels in Punjab including 4 under development.

