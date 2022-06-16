Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Remote workplace connectivity provider TeamViewer on Thursday announced the appointment of Rupesh Lunkad as its Managing Director for India.

Lunkad will be responsible for spearheading the business and creating value for its customers in the company's digital transformation journey, strengthening partnerships and scaling investments in the region, TeamViewer said in a statement.

He will succeed Krunal Patel who played an integral role in establishing TeamViewer's operations in India from 2018.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rupesh at TeamViewer to lead our India business. With his strong sales leadership, immense technology expertise, and deep understanding of driving business in the region, we are certain that he will enable us to expand our footprint in the India market and create a strong ecosystem of alliances with our partners," TeamViewer President - Asia Pacific - Sojung Lee said.

