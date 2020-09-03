New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) IT services major Tech Mahindra on Thursday launched a dedicated 'Microsoft Business Unit' to help companies accelerate their digital transformation journey globally.

The new business unit will focus on developing enterprise cloud solutions leveraging Microsoft platforms and technologies to meet the dynamic needs of the customer and pursue their growth agenda, a statement said.

The business unit will house a Center of Excellence (CoE) to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions across Microsoft Azure, Business Applications (Dynamics 365) and Modern Work (Microsoft 365), it added.

The CoE will harness the dedicated talent pool working to build Intellectual Property (IP) and personalised solutions for enterprise customers.

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has been selected by ABB Information Systems for transforming the latter's hosting infrastructure and cloud service management.

The Swiss-headquartered technology leader identified TCS as its service partner as a part of the organisation's endeavour to rationalise IT operations and increase flexibility, scalability and resilience of the hosting services delivered to the business, a statement said.

"As we move towards a modern managed services model, we needed a trusted IT partner with significant experience in providing this service. We chose TCS because of their expertise in the managed services space, their ability to scale globally and to work with highly complex organizations," Alec Joannou, Group CIO of ABB, said.

TCS will function as ABB's managed service partner with an end-to-end responsibility in hosting infrastructure and cloud service management, the statement said.

TCS will transition from ABB's incumbent and steer the transformation journey in a structured approach along with ABB, it said without naming the incumbent player.

Sify Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered Commvault to provide Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS).

This partnership will enable Sify to manage cross-platform backup and recovery operations across data centres with a scaled down team and thereby, lower the service delivery cost up to 30 per cent, a statement said.

Sify Technologies provides a range of cloud services across platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud through its 10 data centres.

Additionally, Sify now aims to provide DPaaS by adopting Commvault's reliable and scalable 'Backup and Recovery' solution as a unified data protection system for multiple platforms, it said.

With this partnership, Sify can ensure long-term data retention, quick data replication, cross platform backup migration, superior de-duplication with a single tool/platform, it added.

