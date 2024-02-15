Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) A teenage girl was found in a roadside bush on the Southern Peripheral Road in Badshahpur area, police here said on Thursday.

There were no injury marks on the body of the girl, who seemed to be about 16 years old, they said.

The body was spotted around 8 pm Wednesday by a passerby.

Police have kept the body in a mortuary for identification and so far found no indication of foul play.

The cause of the death can only be ascertained after a post mortem, said an officer from Badshahpur Police Station.

