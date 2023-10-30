New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was nabbed on Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death in North Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said.

On Sunday night, the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital informed police that 16-year-old Arun was admitted there with a stab injury in his abdomen. He died during treatment early on Monday, they said.

According to the police, Arun had a fight with the accused two days ago over a minor issue. Seeking revenge, the accused stabbed Arun on Sunday, police said.

The accused has been apprehended, they said.

Police said the accused has revealed that he was nursing a grudge against Arun after being beaten up by him in the past and was looking for an opportunity to settle score.

