Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned at a village pool, which has been used as a swimming training centre for long in Nedumangadu here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shinil and Aromal, two high school students hailing from the area.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The tragedy happened when a group of seven boys, including the deceased, went to the closed pool to take a bath in the afternoon, reportedly after jumping the compound wall.

Local people said that swimming training will be there in the pool in the morning and evening. The pool would remain closed at other times, they said.

Also Read | What Are Fuel Switches? How Did Fuel Switch Cutoff Trigger Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad? All You Need To Know.

"None of the seven boys were students at the swimming centre. Only one among them knew swimming. When two of them went down into the water in the pool, the others alerted local people and sought their help," a police officer said.

Though local residents soon fished the boys out, they were declared brought dead at the hospital, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)