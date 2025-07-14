New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks posted a consolidated loss of Rs 193.87 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, mainly due to a decline in sales, the company filing said on Monday.

The company, which supplied 4G gears to state-owned BSNL, had posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Tejas Networks plunged about 87 per cent to Rs 202 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,563 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

"We won orders for our routers for Bharatnet Phase 3 and optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL," Tejas Networks COO Arnob Roy said in a statement.

Tejas Networks chief financial officer Sumit Dhingra said a net loss of Rs 194 crore was largely due to lower revenue.

"We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs 1,241 crore, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 22 per cent. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO (purchase order) for supply of RAN equipment worth Rs 1,526 crore," he said.

