Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Kamareddy district in which nine people lost their life and announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 15; Here Are Few Rank Booster Tips for NEET UG 2022 Exams.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy tweeted that Rao also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani To Recurve Away From Coast Tomorrow, Says IMD.

The CM directed that those injured in the accident be provided with better medical care, Prashanth Reddy said, thanking Rao for the announcement.

Nine people were killed and 17 others suffered injuries when a "speeding" lorry, driven on the wrong side, hit a mini truck in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)