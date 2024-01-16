Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The CPI-M's Telangana state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday with heart and kidney dysfunction.

Veerabhadram (69) was shifted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli here from Khammam with ventilator support, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team comprising critical care experts, cardiologists, nephrologists and pulmonologists, it said.

"His condition is still critical," it added.

Veerabhadram has heart dysfunction and abnormality of heartbeat along with kidney dysfunction which has led to fluid accumulation in his lungs, necessitating invasive ventilation, the bulletin said.

He is presently being treated with medicines to improve his blood pressure. Efforts are also being made to remove the fluid from his lungs and treat his abnormal heartbeat, it said.

