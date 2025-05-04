Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) A sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, Justice M G Priyadarsini passed away here on Sunday due to ill health, official sources said. Her funeral will take place on May 5. Justice Priyadarsini completed her law degree in 1995 from Visakhapatnam and went on to earn a post-graduate degree in Labour and Industrial Law (LLM) from Andhra University in 1997. She was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in September 1995.

She was appointed as the district judge through direct recruitment and began her judicial service as Additional District Judge in November 2008.

Justice Priyadarsini was elevated and sworn in as a Judge of the High Court of the state of Telangana in March 2022.

