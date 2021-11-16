New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman on Tuesday inaugurated a public procurement policy (Make In India) portal for telecom products on which manufacturers, vendors and other stakeholders can register their grievances and track the status of their complaints.

Also Read | PBSSD Admit Card 2021 for Written Exams for Post of DPM, BLS & Others Released Online at pbssd.gov.in; Know How to Download.

Rajaraman also inaugurated Nationwide MTCTE Helpdesk and Evaluation Centre infrastructure and Control Lab at the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), an official statement said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Prices & Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online.

In the recent past, industry bodies have flagged several instances alleging flouting of public procurement policy norms in public purchases. The allegation had also led to cancellation of a BSNL tender for procurement of 4G equipment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)