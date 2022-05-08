Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) The Telangana BJP SC Morcha on Sunday requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the state police to conduct thorough inquiry into the brutal killing of a Hindu youth allegedly over his inter-faith marriage.

B Nagaraju (25), was murdered in public here on April 4 allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected 'honour killing'.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Telangana BJP SC Morcha president Koppu Basha and other party leaders and representatives claimed that "this attack is nothing but an 'honour killing' by the family members of the man's wife, who were against the marriage with a Hindu man".

The BJP SC Morcha sought Governor's intervention and order the State Director General of Police (DGP) to take stringent action against the culprits as per law.

As the victim's family belongs to SC community, immediate financial help be paid and a member of the family be given a government employment or other aid from the state government, they said in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, ruling TRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao while responding to a tweet on Sunday said he will meet Nagaraju's wife and ensure all needed support is provided.

The incident took place at Saroornagar when the victim, a Dalit, was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said. The duo was subsequently arrested.

