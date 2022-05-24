Thane, May 24 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they have registered a criminal offence against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district.

The dog sat inside an auto-rickshaw on Sunday night, which enraged its driver, Dharma Kunte, the police said.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

Kunte assaulted the dog, leaving it badly injured, they said, adding the animal died on way to veterinary hospital.

Based on a complaint by an animal rights activist, an offence related to cruelty to animals has been registered against the driver, the police said.

Also Read | Meta Launches Updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)