Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of a new railway station between Mulund and Thane.

Accompanied by Central Railway officials, he said the new station will be operational by 2025.

"The new station is needed to decrease passenger rush at Thane station. The project was initiated in 2008 when I was mayor. I had also raised the issue in Parliament in 2015 after which funds of Rs 289 crore were allotted under Smart City initiative," he told reporters.

The new station will reduce passenger load at Thane by 31 per cent and at Mulund by 21 per cent, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

"About 35 per cent work on the station, which is spread over 14.83 acres, has been completed. It will have three platforms, three pedestrian bridges, parking lots," an official said.

