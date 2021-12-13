New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce organisation, on Monday said it has acquired celebrity media and influencer talent management network, MissMalini Entertainment for an undisclosed amount.

A first of its kind acquisition of a personality-driven company by a content-to- commerce conglomerate, this strategic move will offer The Good Glamm Group an unprecedented access to a robust network of influencers, celebrities and market know-how strongly enhancing its unique content-to-commerce play in the country, a statement said.

Also Read | iQOO 9 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Next Year.

Following this acquisition, the Mumbai-based MissMalini Entertainment will continue to function independently while bringing its expertise to The Good Glamm Group, it added.

MissMalini founder Malini Agarwal and co-founders Nowshad Rizwanullah (also CEO) and Mike Melli (also CRO) will continue to lead the company, the statement said.

Also Read | Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

They will work closely with The Good Glamm Group founder and CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, it added.

While the deal size was not disclosed, Sanghvi said transaction is a combination of stock and cash.

The Good Glamm Group's commerce and content stack coupled with MissMalini's celebrity, influencer and content strengths will further turbocharge the group's D2C capabilities.

With this acquisition, The Good Glamm Group now has a bouquet of India's largest digital media brands including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra and now MissMalini Entertainment. The Good Glamm Group's media division now generates over 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users placing the Group's digital reach amongst the largest for any e-commerce or digital media company in India.

In October, The Good Glamm Group had announced acquisition of digital media and lifestyle content platform, ScoopWhoop.

The Good Glamm Group's large user base and reach, proven digital and go-to-market omni-channel capabilities, combined with its capacity to derive data-driven customer forward insights, will help all of its group brands to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories, the statement said.

“We have admired MissMalini over the years. They were the first movers in the Influencer space, are the leading digital voice on Bollywood and the Girl Tribe is turning into a highly engaged and relevant community. We see all these elements and expertise as highly valuable pieces in the ambitious content-to-commerce disruption we are creating in India," Good Glamm Group Group Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi said.

Malini Agarwal, founder of MissMalini, said the transaction is an incredibly exciting new chapter for MissMalini Entertainment.

"Becoming part of Good Glamm Group will be hugely beneficial for both parties, whether in terms of our massive, combined industry footprint or opening new avenues for growth in this digital first world. Both The Good Glamm Group and MissMalini share strong brand synergies, common values and a joint vision to transform India's burgeoning social commerce industry, leveraging first mover advantages to create exciting new opportunities across the country's creator economy," she added.

With this acquisition, The Good Glamm Group welcomes MissMalini's five business divisions that include MissMalini Media (multi-format original content and marketing), Girl Tribe by MissMalini (women's community platform), Ignite Edge (celebrity & talent management), Agent M Creative (Creative Agency) and MM Studios (video production house).

These digital assets reach over 60 million people a month.

Agarwal said Miss Malini Entertainment currently has 75 employees, who will continue to work independently as a part of Miss Malini's team.

"All our employees have been absorbed in the Good Glamm Group. And post this acquisition, we are looking to hire another 25 folks to bolster our operations for scale," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)