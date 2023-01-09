New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) South Asia's largest content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has extended its collobaration with integrated logistics provider Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions.

As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customised its services to complement the brand's rapid growth and evolving logistics requirements.

Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries, Delhivery said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The two companies have advanced their partnership on technology as well.

"Delhivery's services backed by technology, data, and infrastructure capabilities have driven higher efficiency, speed, and extended reach for them and their customers at every stage of their growth journey," Delhivery Chief Operating Officer Ajith Pai said.

