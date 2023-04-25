New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Energy and Environment solutions provider Thermax on Tuesday announced that its arm Thermax Sustainable Energy Solutions stands liquidated as per a National Company Law Tribunal order.

The winding up of this subsidiary will not affect any business/ accounting policies and will not have any significant impact on the financials etc, according to a regulatory filing.

"Thermax Sustainable Energy Solutions Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, stands liquidated as per the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on February 10, 2023 and issued on April 25, 2023," the filing stated.

Incorporated in 1966, Thermax Group, headquartered in Pune, is a leading conglomerate in the energy and environment space.

It offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control, and chemicals with a focus on ensuring clean air, clean energy, and clean water.

