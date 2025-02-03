New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.3 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.53 crore in the same period in the last fiscal year, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,061.01 crore as compared to Rs 1,893.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 2,008.12 crore as compared to Rs 1,834.02 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

"Despite escalated geopolitical tensions and abnormal currency volatility during the quarter impacting international DMS (destination management services) operations, we maintained our margins, reflecting our focus on effective cost management and sustainable growth across our lines of business," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said.

Travel and related services income from operations increased 11 per cent during the quarter under review with a strong contribution from B2C holidays, while the financial services increased income from operations by 16 per cent, the company added.

