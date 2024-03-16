Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a jeweller here, police said on Saturday.

On February 19, Bihar native Shiv Shah Soni (50) was found dead in a water tank in his rented accommodation. The body bore injury marks and the police had recovered a stone and knuckle duster from the spot, they said.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

A case of murder was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar was constituted to investigate the case.

After tracking down the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar and two people were arrested from Motihari on March 14 and brought to Himachal, police said.

Also Read | AP TET Exam Results 2024: Final Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Main Results To Be Declared Soon.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa in Chopal.

Subsequently, the third accused was also nabbed on Friday night. The three accused were presented in a local court and sent to a five-day police remand, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)