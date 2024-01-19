Palghar, Jan 19 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Unidentified men had opened fire at Mobin Asmat Sheikh with a revolver at his house in Gopcharpada around 3.30 am on January 15 and fled the spot, an official said.

No one was injured in the shooting, he said.

Four police teams were formed, and one of the accused, Mohit Thakur, was apprehended in neighbouring Mumbai, senior inspector Vijay Pawar of the Virar police station said.

Thakur revealed that the other accused, Mastan Sheikh (39), had paid him Rs 1 lakh to carry out the shooting. Thakur and his accomplice opened fire at the complainant, he said.

Mastan and Ajay Thakur were apprehended in Gujarat, and the police have confiscated a country-made revolver, two live cartridges, two knives, and a motorcycle, the official said.

