Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) Gurugram Police have arrested three people for allegedly plotting an armed robbery here, police said on Saturday.

They recovered an illegal pistol with a cartridge, an iron rod and a bottle of red chilli spray from their possession, police said.

Police received a tip-off regarding the accused's plan to commit armed robbery. The accused were identified as Deepak, Roopa and Anju. They had planned to rob passersby at gunpoint near Khushboo Chowk on Friday night.

Acting on this, a team led by inspector Narender Kumar, in charge of the crime unit, sector 43 conducted a raid and arrested all three accused, they said.

"During police interrogation, the accused have revealed that they have also committed seven thefts in Gurugram. Nine cases of theft have already been registered against accused Deepak in Gurugram while two cases against Anju and one case of theft against Roopa, have been registered in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused", Gurugram police spokesperson said.

